Agora Inc. (API) 14-day ATR is 10.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) open the trading on February 24, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.52% to $69.92. During the day, the stock rose to $75.44 and sunk to $69.10 before settling in for the price of $73.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, API posted a 52-week range of $33.60-$114.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.83.

Agora Inc. (API) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agora Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agora Inc. (API). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 75.50.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

[Agora Inc., API] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.15% While, its Average True Range was 11.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Agora Inc. (API) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.76% that was higher than 103.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.