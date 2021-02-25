Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 8.53 million

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 6.95% at $9.54. During the day, the stock rose to $9.72 and sunk to $8.87 before settling in for the price of $8.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$10.04.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -319.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $268.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $224.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 522 employees. It has generated 5,012,990 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,428,921. The stock had 5.55 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -55.62, operating margin was -60.76 and Pretax Margin of -63.36.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Antero Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 80.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s See Remarks sold 1,501 shares at the rate of 4.43, making the entire transaction reach 6,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,201.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -48.45 while generating a return on equity of -19.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -319.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.92.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.16% that was lower than 80.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

