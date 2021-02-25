Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $46.49: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 24, 2021, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.57% to $97.03. During the day, the stock rose to $101.85 and sunk to $92.21 before settling in for the price of $96.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEAM posted a 52-week range of $13.00-$126.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 118 employees. It has generated 153 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -417522.22 and Pretax Margin of -435144.44.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 71.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s CFO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 81.78, making the entire transaction reach 2,044,485 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,309. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s President & CSO sold 43,842 for 83.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,650,144. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,731 in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -435144.44 while generating a return on equity of -66.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.79 in the upcoming year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 228222.64.

In the same vein, BEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.46 million was better the volume of 1.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.87% While, its Average True Range was 12.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.85% that was lower than 99.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

