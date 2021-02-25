China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) 14-day ATR is 0.39: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) started the day on February 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -18.51% at $2.29. During the day, the stock rose to $2.55 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $2.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHNR posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$6.04.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $80.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10 employees. It has generated 187,688 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -81,695. The stock had 5.63 Receivables turnover and 1.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.67, operating margin was -43.17 and Pretax Margin of -43.53.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. China Natural Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.40%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -43.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Natural Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.60%.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.71.

In the same vein, CHNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.65% that was higher than 112.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.