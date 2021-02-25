Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) average volume reaches $832.91K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 24, 2021, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) set off with pace as it heaved 14.27% to $8.81. During the day, the stock rose to $9.00 and sunk to $7.66 before settling in for the price of $7.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCNC posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$11.62.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $230.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.01.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 87 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.87, operating margin was -1.48 and Pretax Margin of -1.46.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.12 while generating a return on equity of -3.27.

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.60%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.91.

In the same vein, CCNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Code Chain New Continent Limited, CCNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.02 million was inferior to the volume of 1.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 240.97% that was higher than 197.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $13.55M

Zach King - 0
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 6.30% at $7.59. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) return on Assets touches -14.36: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Zach King - 0
As on February 24, 2021, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.98% to $51.45. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) EPS is poised to hit 0.37 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) established initial surge of 1.92% at $17.03, as the Stock market unbolted on February 24, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

U.S. Bancorp (USB) volume hits 9.89 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zach King - 0
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) started the day on February 23, 2021, with a price increase of 1.32% at $51.61. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Moves -9.47% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Zach King - 0
As on February 23, 2021, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) started slowly as it slid -9.47% to $1.72. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Top Picks

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) latest performance of -4.04% is not what was on cards

Zach King - 0
Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) flaunted slowness of -4.04% at $44.14, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.