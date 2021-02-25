Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 0.79% at $16.69. During the day, the stock rose to $17.80 and sunk to $15.80 before settling in for the price of $16.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GATO posted a 52-week range of $5.78-$24.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -224.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $991.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.76.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. Gatos Silver Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 88.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 9.70, making the entire transaction reach 97,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 30, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 7.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,729 in total.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gatos Silver Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -224.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88.

In the same vein, GATO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.06 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.