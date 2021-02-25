Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) last month volatility was 12.48%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 24, 2021, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) set off with pace as it heaved 6.49% to $2.46. During the day, the stock rose to $2.58 and sunk to $2.34 before settling in for the price of $2.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOFV posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$12.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.61.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.20%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12, this organization’s Director bought 17,000 shares at the rate of 2.45, making the entire transaction reach 41,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 12, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 2.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,000 in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.49.

In the same vein, HOFV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.69 million was inferior to the volume of 7.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.82% that was lower than 202.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

