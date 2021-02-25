Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) EPS is poised to hit 0.70 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on February 24, 2021, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) started slowly as it slid -0.86% to $54.33. During the day, the stock rose to $54.77 and sunk to $54.17 before settling in for the price of $54.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDLZ posted a 52-week range of $41.19-$60.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.43 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.41 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.46.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 79000 employees. It has generated 336,468 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 45,000. The stock had 9.04 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.40, operating margin was +16.21 and Pretax Margin of +16.45.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Confectioners industry. Mondelez International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19, this organization’s EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty sold 26,628 shares at the rate of 54.43, making the entire transaction reach 1,449,362 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Director sold 982,051 for 55.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,627,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,370,832 in total.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.37 while generating a return on equity of 12.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.00, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.72.

In the same vein, MDLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mondelez International Inc., MDLZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.97 million was better the volume of 7.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.71% that was higher than 17.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

