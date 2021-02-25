New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) EPS is poised to hit 0.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) open the trading on February 24, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.77% to $10.45. During the day, the stock rose to $10.47 and sunk to $9.93 before settling in for the price of $9.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRZ posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$17.33.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -3.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -362.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.36.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5667 employees. It has generated 258,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -248,872. The stock had 0.18 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.19, operating margin was -38.69 and Pretax Margin of -91.58.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. New Residential Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 49.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 7.72, making the entire transaction reach 77,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,158. Preceding that transaction, on May 29, Company’s Director bought 3,600 for 7.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,252. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,700 in total.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.33) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -96.34 while generating a return on equity of -22.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -362.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.80.

In the same vein, NRZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

[New Residential Investment Corp., NRZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.00% that was lower than 44.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is predicted to post EPS of 0.20 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 24, 2021, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) set off with pace as it heaved 3.30%...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Upwork Inc. (UPWK) last week performance was -5.42%

Steve Mayer - 0
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 3.47% at $53.36. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) 20 Days SMA touch -13.26%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 24, 2021, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) started slowly as it slid -5.44% to $1.39. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.34 million

Steve Mayer - 0
CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) established initial surge of 5.00% at $27.73, as the Stock market unbolted on February 24, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) recent quarterly performance of 186.22% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 24, 2021, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) set off with pace as it...
Read more
Markets

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.85

Steve Mayer - 0
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) open the trading on February 24, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.69% to $1.46. During the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.