No matter how cynical the overall market is Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) performance over the last week is recorded -6.32%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 24, 2021, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 13.64% to $105.40. During the day, the stock rose to $105.98 and sunk to $90.49 before settling in for the price of $92.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $8.32-$130.33.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $356.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.60.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1892 employees. It has generated 185,303 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,964. The stock had 44.43 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.89, operating margin was +11.98 and Pretax Margin of +10.82.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 64.00% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.56 in the upcoming year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $448.51, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.71.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.62 million was lower the volume of 2.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.97% While, its Average True Range was 12.28.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.99% that was lower than 108.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $46.49: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 24, 2021, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.57% to $97.03. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) last month volatility was 11.44%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) established initial surge of 25.76% at $2.88, as the Stock market unbolted on February 24, 2021. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) volume hits 5.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 24, 2021, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Open at price of $37.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) open the trading on February 24, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.29% to $37.60. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is -19.57% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 3.08% at $14.38. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Mattel Inc. (MAT) 14-day ATR is 0.70: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) established initial surge of 1.03% at $19.71, as the Stock market unbolted on February 24, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.