ReneSola Ltd (SOL) EPS growth this year is 104.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) established initial surge of 12.41% at $16.12, as the Stock market unbolted on February 24, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $16.2738 and sunk to $14.14 before settling in for the price of $14.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOL posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$35.77.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -40.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 222 employees. It has generated 750,453 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -55,638. The stock had 3.47 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.73, operating margin was +14.87 and Pretax Margin of -8.88.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ReneSola Ltd industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 31, this organization’s CFO sold 26,000 shares at the rate of 11.90, making the entire transaction reach 309,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,160,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s CFO sold 360,427 for 12.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,571,752. This particular insider is now the holder of 454,020 in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReneSola Ltd (SOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.34.

In the same vein, SOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ReneSola Ltd, SOL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.13 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.34% While, its Average True Range was 2.77.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.55% that was lower than 165.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.