Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) EPS is poised to hit -0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 5.38% at $13.31. During the day, the stock rose to $13.3299 and sunk to $12.5301 before settling in for the price of $12.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RMO posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$38.90.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.11.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Romeo Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.20%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 217.49.

In the same vein, RMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.72% that was lower than 110.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

