The key reasons why Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is -44.05% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2021, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.30% to $5.41. During the day, the stock rose to $5.78 and sunk to $4.80 before settling in for the price of $6.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGTC posted a 52-week range of $2.29-$9.67.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $239.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.16.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 83 employees. It has generated 29,554 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -552,916. The stock had 377.38 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1913.66 and Pretax Margin of -1865.55.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 37.40% institutional ownership.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.59) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1870.85 while generating a return on equity of -61.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in the upcoming year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86.

In the same vein, AGTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, AGTC]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.05 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 177.54% that was higher than 94.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.