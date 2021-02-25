The Mosaic Company (MOS) EPS growth this year is -328.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) open the trading on February 24, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 8.77% to $32.12. During the day, the stock rose to $33.23 and sunk to $29.54 before settling in for the price of $29.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOS posted a 52-week range of $6.50-$31.05.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -328.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $379.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $342.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.93.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12600 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.07, operating margin was +6.51 and Pretax Margin of +2.08.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. The Mosaic Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.59%, in contrast to 78.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 9.67, making the entire transaction reach 9,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,062. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 9.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.2) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 7.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -328.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Mosaic Company (MOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, MOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

[The Mosaic Company, MOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.68% that was higher than 54.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.