Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Moves 0.85% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 0.85% at $2.36. During the day, the stock rose to $2.47 and sunk to $2.26 before settling in for the price of $2.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$3.47.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.14.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 3.29% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.38.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.56% that was lower than 126.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.