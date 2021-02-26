A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Lennar Corporation (LEN) as it 5-day change was -6.92%

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) started the day on February 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -6.78% at $80.40. During the day, the stock rose to $85.70 and sunk to $80.18 before settling in for the price of $86.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEN posted a 52-week range of $25.42-$95.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 18.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.13.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9495 workers. It has generated 2,365,889 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 256,624. The stock had 24.35 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.02, operating margin was +13.87 and Pretax Margin of +13.91.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. Lennar Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 80.22, making the entire transaction reach 802,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,617. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 17, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for 80.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 802,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 161,617 in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2020, the organization reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.37) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +10.85 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.80% and is forecasted to reach 10.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennar Corporation (LEN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.19, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.19.

In the same vein, LEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.89, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.15% While, its Average True Range was 3.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.07% that was higher than 44.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.