AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is 12.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 10.05% at $2.08. During the day, the stock rose to $2.16 and sunk to $1.98 before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$2.94.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -15.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $236.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.51.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 25 workers. It has generated 23,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -537,778. The stock had 4.58 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -197.34, operating margin was -2368.06 and Pretax Margin of -2325.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 25.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 7,547 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 10,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,757.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2325.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.52.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.94% that was lower than 127.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.