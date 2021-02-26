Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) 14-day ATR is 10.69: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 25, 2021, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) started slowly as it slid -8.09% to $94.19. During the day, the stock rose to $101.00 and sunk to $90.00 before settling in for the price of $102.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $90.01-$146.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.15 billion.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 916 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.38, operating margin was +16.87 and Pretax Margin of -22.02.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 49.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,675,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13, Company’s 10% Owner bought 12,335 for 49.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 604,415. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,335 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22.10 while generating a return on equity of -23.17.

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 47.39.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.48 million was lower the volume of 3.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.56% While, its Average True Range was 10.83.

