American International Group Inc. (AIG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.38

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.26% to $43.95. During the day, the stock rose to $46.13 and sunk to $43.88 before settling in for the price of $45.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIG posted a 52-week range of $16.07-$46.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -286.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $867.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $860.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.85.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 46000 employees. It has generated 1,077,087 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.78 and Pretax Margin of +10.67.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. American International Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s EVP and Chief Risk Officer sold 7,576 shares at the rate of 38.64, making the entire transaction reach 292,758 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,978. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s EVP and Chief Risk Officer sold 12,750 for 38.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 493,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,086 in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.93) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

American International Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -286.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 75.19.

In the same vein, AIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.88, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Going through the that latest performance of [American International Group Inc., AIG]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.98 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.70% that was lower than 39.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.