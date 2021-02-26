Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.48 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 25, 2021, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) started slowly as it slid -7.67% to $15.40. During the day, the stock rose to $17.02 and sunk to $15.16 before settling in for the price of $16.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CODX posted a 52-week range of $3.62-$30.99.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $406.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37 employees. It has generated 9,347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -269,372. The stock had 2.97 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.04, operating margin was -2741.61 and Pretax Margin of -2882.00.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.52%, in contrast to 28.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 38,046 shares at the rate of 11.00, making the entire transaction reach 418,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 10.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 102,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,500 in total.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2882.00 while generating a return on equity of -1,826.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in the upcoming year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.21, and its Beta score is -1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.56.

In the same vein, CODX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Co-Diagnostics Inc., CODX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.65 million was lower the volume of 1.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.04% that was higher than 95.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.39: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer - 0
MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) flaunted slowness of -8.00% at $2.30, as the Stock market unbolted on February 25, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) last week performance was -14.75%

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX: XXII) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Markets

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) 20 Days SMA touch -11.09%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) open the trading on February 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.64% to $9.69. During the...
Read more
Markets

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) started the day on February 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -11.11% at $2.00. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recent quarterly performance of -10.66% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 25, 2021, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) started slowly as it slid -1.80% to $2.18. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -0.09

Steve Mayer - 0
NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) flaunted slowness of -3.28% at $1.18, as the Stock market unbolted on 2/25/2021,before settling in for the price of $1.22...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.