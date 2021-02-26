Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.48

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.39% to $72.38. During the day, the stock rose to $81.67 and sunk to $70.60 before settling in for the price of $79.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $3.48-$97.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 37.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 387.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.15.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 207 workers. It has generated 670,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 68,986. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.05, operating margin was +9.52 and Pretax Margin of +2.82.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 66.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 88.23, making the entire transaction reach 2,205,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 53.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,590,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 297,198 in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.29 while generating a return on equity of 25.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 387.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $173.16, and its Beta score is 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 117.53.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Digital Turbine Inc., APPS]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.41% While, its Average True Range was 8.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.45% that was lower than 94.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

