Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) 14-day ATR is 0.53: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 3.85% at $5.66. During the day, the stock rose to $5.76 and sunk to $5.35 before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$6.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $760.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.39.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. It has generated 81,918 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -530,452. The stock had 4.78 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -244.91, operating margin was -691.92 and Pretax Margin of -649.51.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.57%, in contrast to 22.05% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 14, this organization’s Vice President, Human Resource sold 16,017 shares at the rate of 4.30, making the entire transaction reach 68,873 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,455. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 4.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,472. This particular insider is now the holder of 127,911 in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -647.54 while generating a return on equity of -28.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 384.85.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.80% that was higher than 95.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

