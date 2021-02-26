Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) EPS is poised to hit 0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) started the day on February 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.55% at $1.90. During the day, the stock rose to $1.99 and sunk to $1.86 before settling in for the price of $1.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUPV posted a 52-week range of $1.28-$3.68.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 56.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $245.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9751, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1805.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 230 employees. It has generated 11,940,018 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +4.68 and Pretax Margin of +5.39.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.58%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.11 while generating a return on equity of 21.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.93, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.51.

In the same vein, SUPV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.2661.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.13% that was higher than 62.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.