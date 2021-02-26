iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) EPS growth this year is 72.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on February 25, 2021, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.20% to $15.04. During the day, the stock rose to $15.27 and sunk to $14.15 before settling in for the price of $13.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICLK posted a 52-week range of $3.86-$19.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 432 employees. It has generated 225,963 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -10,882. The stock had 1.82 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.27, operating margin was -6.09 and Pretax Margin of -5.21.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.87.

In the same vein, ICLK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, ICLK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.22 million was lower the volume of 2.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.58% that was higher than 81.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

