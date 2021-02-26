LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.64: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.64% to $20.51. During the day, the stock rose to $23.86 and sunk to $19.71 before settling in for the price of $22.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LFMD posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$33.02.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $490.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.64.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 26 employees. It has generated 479,561 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -120,662. The stock had 126.91 Receivables turnover and 4.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.50, operating margin was -23.18 and Pretax Margin of -29.28.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -25.16.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.31.

Technical Analysis of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

Going through the that latest performance of [LifeMD Inc., LFMD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.98 million was inferior to the volume of 1.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.35% While, its Average True Range was 3.99.

Raw Stochastic average of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.65% that was higher than 136.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.