Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) Moves 133.36% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) set off with pace as it heaved 133.36% to $59.81. During the day, the stock rose to $60.71 and sunk to $59.21 before settling in for the price of $25.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAND posted a 52-week range of $10.28-$27.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 43 workers. It has generated 26,135 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -698,703. The stock had 0.60 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -2297.72 and Pretax Margin of -2262.36.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Pandion Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.48%, in contrast to 46.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Director bought 197,716 shares at the rate of 15.12, making the entire transaction reach 2,989,466 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,827,883. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Director bought 14,197 for 15.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 216,646. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,630,167 in total.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -2673.42 while generating a return on equity of -427.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in the upcoming year.

Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 216.52.

Technical Analysis of Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND)

Going through the that latest performance of [Pandion Therapeutics Inc., PAND]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.36% While, its Average True Range was 5.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Pandion Therapeutics Inc. (PAND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 340.37% that was higher than 165.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.