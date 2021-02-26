Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) last week performance was 14.79%

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) established initial surge of 34.73% at $4.19, as the Stock market unbolted on February 25, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.64 and sunk to $3.06 before settling in for the price of $3.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PETZ posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$14.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $194.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.56.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TDH Holdings Inc. industry. TDH Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.90%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

TDH Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.40%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39.76.

In the same vein, PETZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TDH Holdings Inc., PETZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 293.97% that was higher than 160.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.