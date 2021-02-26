Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) went down -27.99% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) had a quiet start as it plunged -27.99% to $23.34. During the day, the stock rose to $27.47 and sunk to $23.07 before settling in for the price of $32.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PING posted a 52-week range of $12.02-$37.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $80.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.29.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 953 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 254,877 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,578. The stock had 2.01 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.22, operating margin was +4.40 and Pretax Margin of -4.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 99.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 36.00, making the entire transaction reach 180,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,708. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 1,588 for 35.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,580. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,416 in total.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.62 while generating a return on equity of -0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 163.61.

In the same vein, PING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ping Identity Holding Corp., PING]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.73% While, its Average True Range was 2.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 141.09% that was higher than 78.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.