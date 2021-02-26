SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.14: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 25, 2021, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.34% to $7.71. During the day, the stock rose to $11.00 and sunk to $7.06 before settling in for the price of $7.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNT posted a 52-week range of $1.44-$11.94.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -656.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.14.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 157 employees. It has generated 245,239 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -9,349. The stock had 14.63 Receivables turnover and 2.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.25, operating margin was -4.34 and Pretax Margin of -4.99.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.80%, in contrast to 7.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 5.46, making the entire transaction reach 54,579 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 440,082. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 30, Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,897 for 2.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,277. This particular insider is now the holder of 485,082 in total.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2018, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.81 while generating a return on equity of -22.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -656.30%.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, SSNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SilverSun Technologies Inc., SSNT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.84 million was better the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.48% that was higher than 90.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) performance over the last week is recorded -17.53%

Sana Meer - 0
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) open the trading on February 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.42% to $4.75. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) started the day on February 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -12.14% at $2.75. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Seneca Biopharma Inc. (SNCA) last month volatility was 12.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) flaunted slowness of -6.67% at $1.40, as the Stock market unbolted on February 25, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) volume hits 1.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.04%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Open at price of $3.45: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) open the trading on February 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.97% to $3.07....
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is -57.07% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) started the day on February 25, 2021, with a price increase of 9.78% at $4.49. During the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.