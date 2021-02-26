The key reasons why Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is -38.06% away from 52-week high?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) started the day on February 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.32% at $364.73. During the day, the stock rose to $387.655 and sunk to $361.01 before settling in for the price of $385.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZM posted a 52-week range of $97.37-$588.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 731.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $284.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $106.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $386.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $353.34.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2409 employees. It has generated 245,915 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,590. The stock had 6.77 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.47, operating margin was +2.04 and Pretax Margin of +4.23.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Director sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 368.45, making the entire transaction reach 736,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 21, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 70,142 for 378.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,516,537. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2020, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +3.49 while generating a return on equity of 4.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 731.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 20.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 54.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.07.

In the same vein, ZM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.02 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.57% While, its Average True Range was 21.51.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.73% that was lower than 69.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.