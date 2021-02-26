Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) volume hits 1.41 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.04% to $68.52. During the day, the stock rose to $79.62 and sunk to $66.08 before settling in for the price of $74.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPST posted a 52-week range of $22.61-$105.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.56 billion.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 63.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,200,000 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 24,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,381,222. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 18, Company’s SVP, Product and Data Science sold 213,124 for 18.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,964,106. This particular insider is now the holder of 200,000 in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.19.

In the same vein, UPST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Upstart Holdings Inc., UPST]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.19 million was inferior to the volume of 1.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.80% While, its Average True Range was 10.98.

