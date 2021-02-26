Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) last month volatility was 11.53%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) started the day on February 25, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.90% at $3.69. During the day, the stock rose to $4.05 and sunk to $3.60 before settling in for the price of $3.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIVE posted a 52-week range of $3.03-$14.40.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 135.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. It has generated 119,400 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -773,200. The stock had 1.80 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.47, operating margin was -455.87 and Pretax Margin of -638.02.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Viveve Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$2.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$5.3) by $2.7. This company achieved a net margin of -647.57 while generating a return on equity of -396.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.00% and is forecasted to reach -4.19 in the upcoming year.

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.44.

In the same vein, VIVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -60.33, a figure that is expected to reach -2.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.77% that was higher than 81.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

