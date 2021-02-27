NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.60M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 25, 2021, NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.93% to $2.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.90 and sunk to $2.65 before settling in for the price of $2.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBEV posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$4.55.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 200.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -345.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $316.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.35.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 934 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 271,636 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,183. The stock had 24.20 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.89, operating margin was -18.37 and Pretax Margin of -30.42.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. NewAge Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 20.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 25,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,309.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -35.41 while generating a return on equity of -72.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

NewAge Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -345.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NewAge Inc. (NBEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27.

In the same vein, NBEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Going through the that latest performance of [NewAge Inc., NBEV]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.86 million was inferior to the volume of 3.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. (NBEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.43% that was higher than 89.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.