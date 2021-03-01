17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) last month volatility was 9.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Shaun Noe
Company News

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) open the trading on February 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.52% to $13.86. During the day, the stock rose to $14.98 and sunk to $13.32 before settling in for the price of $14.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YQ posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$23.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $198.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.65.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2613 employees. It has generated 30,103 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -71,416. The stock had 34.09 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.30, operating margin was -246.18 and Pretax Margin of -237.23.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.31%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -237.23 while generating a return on equity of -146.04.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.70%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.79.

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

[17 Education & Technology Group Inc., YQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

