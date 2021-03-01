A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) as it 5-day change was -14.33%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) flaunted slowness of -5.59% at $2.87, as the Stock market unbolted on February 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.06 and sunk to $2.87 before settling in for the price of $3.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRX posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$3.89.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $265.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.92.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Agile Therapeutics Inc. industry. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 51.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,000 shares at the rate of 2.85, making the entire transaction reach 25,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,306. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,000,000 for 1.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,750,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,919,925 in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, AGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.26% that was higher than 52.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

GAN Limited (GAN) last month performance of 7.67% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer - 0
GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price increase of 0.83% at $25.54. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is -6.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 26, 2021, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) started slowly as it slid -5.79% to $1.14. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

RPC Inc. (RES) EPS growth this year is -150.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 26, 2021, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.63% to...
Read more
Markets

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) went down -2.15% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Steve Mayer - 0
Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) open the trading on February 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.15% to $16.18. During...
Read more
Markets

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.44

Steve Mayer - 0
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.87% at $17.04. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) surge 25.05% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 26, 2021, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 14.31% to $25.01. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.