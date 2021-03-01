ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) went down -0.13% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 26, 2021, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.13% to $7.57. During the day, the stock rose to $7.65 and sunk to $7.31 before settling in for the price of $7.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $3.17-$9.00.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.59 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.18.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 101981 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.35, operating margin was +7.31 and Pretax Margin of +7.38.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.78 while generating a return on equity of 13.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.00.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Going through the that latest performance of [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.89% that was lower than 41.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) EPS growth this year is -19.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer - 0
TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) flaunted slowness of -22.05% at $47.66, as the Stock market unbolted on February 26, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.14

Steve Mayer - 0
Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) open the trading on February 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.70% to $7.08....
Read more
Markets

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) plunge -17.56% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Steve Mayer - 0
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price increase of 0.44% at $2.30. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) last month performance of -25.62% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 26, 2021, Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) started slowly as it slid -30.57% to $5.11. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Markets

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is -2.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer - 0
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) flaunted slowness of -2.28% at $206.14, as the Stock market unbolted on February 26, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) as it 5-day change was 12.36%

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 26, 2021, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) set off with pace as it heaved 9.75%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.