Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) recent quarterly performance of -47.16% is not showing the real picture

As on February 26, 2021, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.05% to $10.34. During the day, the stock rose to $10.35 and sunk to $8.39 before settling in for the price of $9.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRDF posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$25.50.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $344.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.76.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14 employees. It has generated 30,499 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,608,889. The stock had 1.40 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -5205.48 and Pretax Margin of -5275.15.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 81.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Exec. VP and COO sold 35,321 shares at the rate of 18.60, making the entire transaction reach 657,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,054. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s Director bought 2,550 for 5.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,527. This particular insider is now the holder of 450,311 in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -5275.15 while generating a return on equity of -27.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in the upcoming year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1148.08.

In the same vein, CRDF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cardiff Oncology Inc., CRDF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.66 million was lower the volume of 2.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.68% that was lower than 106.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.