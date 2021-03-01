Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) volume hits 2.36 million: A New Opening for Investors

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.56% at $13.20. During the day, the stock rose to $13.97 and sunk to $12.245 before settling in for the price of $13.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLVR posted a 52-week range of $8.02-$19.46.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $343.07 million.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.70, operating margin was -466.43 and Pretax Margin of -585.70.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.00%, in contrast to 19.10% institutional ownership.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -504.60 while generating a return on equity of -105.11.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.11.

In the same vein, CLVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.