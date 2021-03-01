DURECT Corporation (DRRX) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.99% at $2.22. During the day, the stock rose to $2.3022 and sunk to $2.12 before settling in for the price of $2.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRRX posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$2.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 8.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $500.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 89 workers. It has generated 328,489 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -228,644. The stock had 14.53 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.99, operating margin was -64.78 and Pretax Margin of -69.60.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. DURECT Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.59%, in contrast to 50.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 250,000 shares at the rate of 1.68, making the entire transaction reach 420,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,414,656. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Sr. VP Operations & Corp QA sold 57,820 for 2.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,763. This particular insider is now the holder of 32,747 in total.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -69.60 while generating a return on equity of -96.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DURECT Corporation (DRRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.91.

In the same vein, DRRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.79 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of DURECT Corporation (DRRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.52% that was higher than 73.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

