Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.31

As on February 26, 2021, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.80% to $5.19. During the day, the stock rose to $6.43 and sunk to $5.06 before settling in for the price of $5.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EFOI posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$11.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.00.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 42 employees. It has generated 302,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -175,548. The stock had 5.60 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.54, operating margin was -53.20 and Pretax Margin of -57.95.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Energy Focus Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 14.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15, this organization’s President, CFO bought 42,470 shares at the rate of 0.37, making the entire transaction reach 15,599 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,000. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 14, Company’s President, CFO bought 55,830 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,624. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,530 in total.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -58.03 while generating a return on equity of -97.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05.

In the same vein, EFOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.41, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Energy Focus Inc., EFOI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.04 million was better the volume of 0.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 186.97% that was higher than 97.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.