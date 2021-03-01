FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) last month volatility was 8.11%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Shaun Noe
Company News

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price increase of 1.51% at $14.09. During the day, the stock rose to $14.48 and sunk to $13.1801 before settling in for the price of $13.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSRV posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$19.65.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $442.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.38.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41.

In the same vein, FSRV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02.

Technical Analysis of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.77% that was lower than 77.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

The Facts You Need to Know about Itron Inc. (ITRI) Moving Forward

Markets Briefing Steve Mayer - 0
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) released a positive update for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. This quarter was highlighted by a record portfolio of...
Read more

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) volume hits 3.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 26, 2021, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.13% to $9.33. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Open at price of $4.95: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Shaun Noe - 0
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) established initial surge of 10.22% at $5.39, as the Stock market unbolted on February 26, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

The key reasons why Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is -70.40% away from 52-week high?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 26, 2021, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) set off with pace as it heaved 16.25%...
Read more
Company News

No matter how cynical the overall market is Phillips 66 (PSX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.90%

Shaun Noe - 0
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) open the trading on February 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.88% to $83.05. During the...
Read more
Company News

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 14-day ATR is 1.60: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shaun Noe - 0
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.22% at $77.69. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.64: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 26, 2021, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.05% to $9.25. During the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.