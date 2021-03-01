FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) last month volatility was 8.11%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price increase of 1.51% at $14.09. During the day, the stock rose to $14.48 and sunk to $13.1801 before settling in for the price of $13.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FSRV posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$19.65.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $442.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.38.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41.

In the same vein, FSRV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02.

Technical Analysis of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.

Raw Stochastic average of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.77% that was lower than 77.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.