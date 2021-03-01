GAN Limited (GAN) last month performance of 7.67% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price increase of 0.83% at $25.54. During the day, the stock rose to $26.495 and sunk to $24.58 before settling in for the price of $25.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GAN posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$31.81.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 31.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 119.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $927.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.39.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 136 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 220,375 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,147. The stock had 4.68 Receivables turnover and 1.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.11, operating margin was +11.72 and Pretax Margin of +7.88.

GAN Limited (GAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gambling Industry. GAN Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 61.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 12, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 24.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,440,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 11, Company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 29,651 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 652,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

GAN Limited (GAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 119.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GAN Limited (GAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.10.

Technical Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.24 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of GAN Limited (GAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.08% that was lower than 63.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.