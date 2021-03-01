MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) return on Assets touches -2.02: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 26, 2021, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) started slowly as it slid -9.42% to $19.13. During the day, the stock rose to $20.58 and sunk to $18.70 before settling in for the price of $21.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAG posted a 52-week range of $3.84-$24.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.52.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Silver industry. MAG Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.80%, in contrast to 43.40% institutional ownership.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2017, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 232.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49.

In the same vein, MAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MAG Silver Corp., MAG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was better the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.09% that was lower than 75.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

