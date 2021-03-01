No matter how cynical the overall market is American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) performance over the last week is recorded -5.35%

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) flaunted slowness of -1.90% at $74.85, as the Stock market unbolted on February 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $77.33 and sunk to $74.80 before settling in for the price of $76.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEP posted a 52-week range of $65.14-$100.65.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $496.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $496.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.18.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Electric Power Company Inc. industry. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 75.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Exec VP, COO sold 6,147 shares at the rate of 78.61, making the entire transaction reach 483,216 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,643. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,024 for 90.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 183,518. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,580 in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.79) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +14.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.28, and its Beta score is 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.20.

In the same vein, AEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.33, a figure that is expected to reach 1.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Electric Power Company Inc., AEP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.91.

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.98% that was higher than 19.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.