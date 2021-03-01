Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) last week performance was -24.19%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) open the trading on February 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -16.52% to $9.32. During the day, the stock rose to $10.72 and sunk to $9.2011 before settling in for the price of $11.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAOI posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$17.57.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $256.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.46.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3115 employees. It has generated 61,275 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,204. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.94, operating margin was -25.54 and Pretax Margin of -26.92.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.90%, in contrast to 49.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s *** See Remarks sold 1,080 shares at the rate of 12.25, making the entire transaction reach 13,233 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,091. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,000 for 12.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,046. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,742 in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -34.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11.

In the same vein, AAOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

[Applied Optoelectronics Inc., AAOI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.55% that was higher than 75.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.