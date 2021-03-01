Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) last week performance was -16.19%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $2.64. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $2.525 before settling in for the price of $2.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIOX posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$5.74.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.58%, in contrast to 25.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.34, making the entire transaction reach 23,399 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,370.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -123.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in the upcoming year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26.

In the same vein, SIOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.86% that was lower than 120.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

