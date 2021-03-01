Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) last month volatility was 12.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) open the trading on February 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.44% to $2.86. During the day, the stock rose to $3.1403 and sunk to $2.79 before settling in for the price of $3.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$6.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11 employees. It has generated 1,909 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -42795.24 and Pretax Margin of -42419.05.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.44%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s President & CEO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,377.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.37) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -42419.05 while generating a return on equity of -92.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

[Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.74% that was higher than 88.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.