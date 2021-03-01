Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.64: Right on the Precipice

As on February 26, 2021, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.05% to $9.25. During the day, the stock rose to $9.35 and sunk to $8.18 before settling in for the price of $8.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RYAM posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$9.85.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -278.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $509.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.64.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.43%, in contrast to 73.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 1.43, making the entire transaction reach 285,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 702,714.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -278.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, RYAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RYAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.67 million was better the volume of 0.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.35% that was lower than 98.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.