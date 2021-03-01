Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) return on Assets touches 13.48: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 26, 2021, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.12% to $32.62. During the day, the stock rose to $34.20 and sunk to $32.00 before settling in for the price of $34.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHLS posted a 52-week range of $30.04-$44.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 190.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $173.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.67 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 691 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.91, operating margin was +18.64 and Pretax Margin of +17.40.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +17.40 while generating a return on equity of 17.45.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 190.80%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.46.

In the same vein, SHLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.2 million was inferior to the volume of 2.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.58% While, its Average True Range was 3.25.

