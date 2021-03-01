SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) EPS is poised to hit 17.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) started the day on February 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.05% at $8.30. During the day, the stock rose to $8.56 and sunk to $7.80 before settling in for the price of $8.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SILV posted a 52-week range of $3.28-$12.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.36.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.92%, in contrast to 49.02% institutional ownership.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported $17 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $17.55) by -$0.55. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 17.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 18.09 in the upcoming year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69.

In the same vein, SILV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 17.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.86% that was lower than 71.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.